Veteran actor Mahesh Manjrekar undergoes surgery for urinary bladder cancer

Mahesh Manjrekar, who has appeared in films such as ‘Dabangg 3’ and ‘Wanted’, is currently recovering from a urinary bladder cancer operation.

In a sad turn of events, the actor revealed to Indianexpress.com that he had surgery a few days ago and is currently healing.

Manjrekar's most recent project was the Disney Plus Hotstar online series ‘1962: The War in the Hills’, which starred Abhay Deol. Manjrekar made his internet debut with the series that launched last year. He's currently anticipating the release of ‘Antim: The Final Truth’, a film starring Salman Khan and his brother-in-law, Aayush Sharma.

Mahesh Manjrekar will host the third season of ‘Bigg Boss Marathi’ on television soon. Both previous seasons were also hosted by the director. The campaign began in June on Colors Marathi. The show was supposed to premiere in 2020, but the coronavirus pandemic forced it to be postponed. The third season of ‘Bigg Boss Marathi’ will premiere later this year.

Mahesh Vaman Manjrekar (born August 16, 1958) is an Indian actor, film director, screenwriter, and producer who has worked in Hindi, Marathi, and Telugu films. His critically acclaimed films include ‘Vaastav: The Reality’ (1999),’ Astitva’ (2000), and ‘Viruddh... Family Comes First’ (2005). He won a National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Marathi and two Star Screen Awards for Astitva. He has been the host of the reality show ‘Bigg Boss Marathi’ since 2018.

Manjrekar has appeared in a number of films, including several of his own. He initially appeared in the ‘Door Door’ Marathi serial Kshitij, where he played a leprosy patient. He rose to prominence as an actor after his portrayal in the 2002 film ‘Kaante’, and he has since appeared in films such as ‘Arrambam’ (2013), ‘Okkadunnadu’ (2007), and ‘Slumdog Millionaire’ as the gangster Javed (2008).