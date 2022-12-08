Search icon
Urvashi Rautela dons lehenga worth Rs 35 lakh at her brother's wedding, video goes viral

The 28-year-old Urvashi Rautela, at her cousin's wedding in Jaiharikhal Village in Uttarakhand, donned an expensive silver lehenga Rs 35 lakhs.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 08, 2022, 06:38 PM IST

Credit: littleabouturvashirautela/Instagram

Popular Bollywood star Urvashi Rautela, who often grabs attention for various reasons, is one of the most fashionable celebs. She never fails to impress us with her style and glamour. Recently, she was spotted in a beautiful lehenga at her brother’s wedding.

The 28-year-old Urvashi Rautela, at her cousin's wedding in Jaiharikhal Village in Uttarakhand, donned a heavily embellished lehenga. As per the media reports, her lehenga was worth Rs 35 lakhs while the jewellery that she was wearing was worth Rs 85 lakhs. For her brother’s haldi, Urvashi wore a yellow lehenga which featured a mirror and golden embroidery. She teamed up her outfit with gold jewellery.

Recently, Urvashi Rautela crossed 60 million followers on Instagram. While sharing the news with her fans, Urvashi Rautela dropped a sizzling hot photo and wrote, “60.1 MILLION LOVE ON @instagram I LOVE YOU ALL  however when I had 39 M family then I had the biggest celebration of all time…..but now  that’s not the same case anymore :( #NotSameUrvashiAnymore dunno y have I become a different person #NoCelebration.”

She added, “By the Might of God, I want you guys to know that I truly love you all. I will never let you down because you are such a special angels, the love of my life: you mean so much to me.” Netizens reacted to her photo, one of them wrote, “OST BEAUTIFUL Women In The Universe Really.” The second one said, “itnaa khubsurat kaun hota hai yr.” The third one said,” Best Thing On The Internet.”

Earlier, while talking about the controversies with Rishabh Pant, speaking to Hindustan Times, Urvashi said “RP is my co-actor and stands for Ram Pothineni. I was not even aware that Rishabh Pant is also known as RP. People just assume stuff and write about it. And to those believing in such rumours, I’d say they need to analyse a little. If you haven’t seen anything, or just because some Youtuber or for that matter anyone is saying something, how can you simply believe it?” 

 

