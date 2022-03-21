‘The Kashmir Files’: Vivek Agnihotri BREAKS SILENCE on reports claiming incidents shown in the film are untrue

On March 11th, Vivek Agnihotri's film 'The Kashmir Files' was released in theatres. The film, which debuted on a modest number of screens in India, gained traction due to positive word of mouth, and the number of screens was eventually increased due to demand across the country. The film stars Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Darshan Kumaar, Pallavi Joshi, and others, and portrays the story of Kashmiri Pandits fleeing during the Kashmir Insurgency. Several actors from the film business have also praised the image.

However, some people claim that the events shown in the film are false. Vivek broke the silence on the subject on Twitter, writing, “Every single incident, political argument, references and ‘friendship over nation’ kind of theories are ABSOLUTELY TRUE. Anyone denying them is either naive, vicious or Truth denier.”

Every single incident, political argument, references and ‘friendship over nation’ kind of theories are ABSOLUTELY TRUE. Anyone denying them is either naive, vicious or Truth denier. #RightToJustice pic.twitter.com/Tv4V5cAyT0 March 21, 2022

'The Kashmir Files' has managed to trend like 'Baahubali 2' in its second weekend and could enter the Rs 150 crore club.



On Saturday, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor tweeted a Facebook post on his Twitter account stating that even though he agrees with the point expressed in the post, it does not help the Pandits either. In his tweet, he wrote, "Hatred divides and kills. Kashmiris need justice. All need to be heard helped and healed."



On the other hand, Congress leaders are criticising the film for allegedly showing false information. Congress leader Jairam Ramesh tweeted, "Some films inspire change. Kashmir Files incites hate. Truth can lead to justice, rehabilitation, reconciliation and peace. Propaganda twists facts, distorts history to whip up anger and promote violence. Statesmen heal wounds. Pracharaks exploit fear and prejudice to divide and rule."