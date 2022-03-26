Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood
topStoriesenglish

The Kashmir Files: Assam CM urges Arvind Kejriwal to not rub salt into Hindus' wounds

Himanta Biswa Sarma further urged Arvind Kejriwal not to rub salt into Hindus' wounds after he made fun of Vivek Agnihotri's film The Kashmir Files.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: ANI |Updated: Mar 26, 2022, 11:10 AM IST

The Kashmir Files: Assam CM urges Arvind Kejriwal to not rub salt into Hindus' wounds
Credit: Vivek Agnihotri-Arvind Kejriwal/Instagram

A Day after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal urged makers of the film 'The Kashmir Files' to put the film on YouTube and denied the film to be made tax-free for people in Delhi, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday urged Kejriwal to stop 'constantly mocking' the Kashmiri Pandits.

Sarma further urged Kejriwal not to rub salt into Hindus' wounds. "If you don't want to make #KashmirFiles tax-free, don't. But stop this constant mocking of Kashmiri Pandits. Their sufferings are a result of such condescending attitudes and appeasement politics of secularists. It doesn't behove a CM to use the Assembly to rub salt in the wounds of Hindus," tweeted Sarma today.

Slamming the BJP for promoting 'The Kashmir Files' and demanding that it be made tax-free in Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said, "Some people were earning crores" by exploiting the suffering of Kashmiri Pandits, while BJP leaders had been "reduced" to putting up posters of the movie."

"If the BJP wants everyone to watch the movie, filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri should release it on YouTube so that it is available to everyone for free," Kejriwal said in Delhi Assembly yesterday. The Vivek-Agnihotri directed 'Kashmir Files' that was released in theatres on March 11 stars Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi, Darshan Kumaar and others. It revolves around the killings of Kashmiri Pandits in the 1990s. The movie, which has been made tax free in several states in the country has caught up in controversy with BJP and Opposition parties sparring over the portrayal of the incidents it depicts. 

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
5 times Varun Dhawan's niece Anjini Dhawan dazzled in kurta-palazzo, check pics
Shehnaaz Gill looks stunning in black gown in latest Instagram post, see viral photos
Streaming This Week: Gaslight, Murder Mystery 2, Amigos, OTT release to binge-watch
Top 5 upcoming hybrid and electric cars in India: MG Comet, Maruti Suzuki Dzire and more
YouTuber Manoj Dey secretly marries girlfriend Jyoti Shree Mahato, pics surprise his 40 lakh subscribers
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Mukul Roy 'untraceable' since Monday evening, claims son
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.