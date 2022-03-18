Aryan Khan looks dapper as he poses in classy black suit, fans say ‘like father like son’

On Thursday night, Gauri Khan, Aryan Khan, arrived in style at Apoorva Mehta's birthday event. Apoorva Mehta is the CEO of Dharma Productions, which is owned by filmmaker Karan Johar. Aryan, who normally avoids the cameras, posed for the first time since his arrest in the drugs case. The celebrity kid wore a black suit with a white shirt and looked great.

Gauri Khan looked stunning in a black gown. Suhana Khan and Shah Rukh Khan did not attend the event. Shah Rukh is presently filming in Spain alongside Deepika Padukone and John Abraham for his forthcoming flick ‘Pathaan’.

Watch Aryan and Gauri Khan's grand entry at the bash:

Fans were quick to notice the resemblance between Aryan and Shah Rukh Khan after seeing the video. 'Like father, like son,' remarked one fan.

For the unversed, Karan Johar gave us major friendship goals when he kissed his BFF Kajol while posing for the cameras at the birthday event. In a red shirt, black trousers, and an overcoat, Karan looked dashing. Kajol looked stunning in an all-black ensemble.

Ananya Panday, Alia Bhatt, Shanaya Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, and Vicky Kaushal were among the Bollywood celebs who attended the star-studded celebration. Katrina and Vicky also stood for the photographers while holding hands, giving us significant couple goals. Vicky looked dapper in a black tuxedo, while Katrina dazzled in a sky blue short dress.

In terms of work, Aryan is expected to make his debut as a writer in Bollywood. The star youngster would rather develop scripts for an OTT platform and a feature film than face the camera. According to Pinkvilla, Aryan is purportedly in talks with an OTT platform for a web series and is also working on a feature film with SRK's Red Chillies Entertainment.