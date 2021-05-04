'Sardar Ka Grandson' song 'Main Teri Ho Gayi': Arjun-Rakul, John-Aditi show love set in different eras

The new song from Sardar Ka Grandson is out. Titled 'Main Teri Ho Gayi', the video is picturised on the lead actors Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh along with John Abraham and Aditi Rao Hydari who have special appearances in the film. The song is set in two different eras and talks about the blooming love in Arjun-Rakul while a beautiful relationship between John and Aditi.

Talking about Sardar Ka Grandson, the story talks about thinking of the impossible and achieving it. It is the coming of age of a boy and his grandmother’s last wish. The film promises warmth, love, and celebration of the bonds within a large Punjabi family.

'Main Teri Ho Gayi' is crooned by Millind Gaba and Pallavi Gaba. The original music is composed by Milind while it has been recreated by Tanishk Bagchi. Whereas, the lyrics are penned by Millind Gaba and Tanishk Bagchi.

Directed by Kaashvie Nair, Sardar Ka Grandson stars Neena Gupta, Arjun Kapoor, Rakulpreet Singh, Kanlwajit Singh, John Abraham, Aditi Rao Hydari and Kumud Mishra.

Recently, the makers carried out a huge campaign and presented themselves as true nature’s warriors while they were on the sets. The film is a fine blend of comedy and emotions. It is not just the journey of a house from Lahore to Amritsar, but a journey of two nations from disharmony to peace.

Talking about the same, Neena had said in a statement, "I am truly overwhelmed by the commendable effort made by the cast and crew in support of something which is the need of the hour. 557 trees have been planted for Sun Bears in West Siang, Arunachal Pradesh, one in the name of each member of the cast and crew. I am proud to be part of such a good cause and hope that everyone continues to do their bit in saving the environment."

Sardar Ka Grandson is set to stream on Netflix from May 18, 2021.