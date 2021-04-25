'Sardar Ka Grandson' song 'Jee Ni Karda': Arjun Kapoor-Rakul Preet Singh dance their heart out to dhol beats

The first song from Sardar Ka Grandson is out. Titled 'Jee Ni Karda', the track is picturised on the lead actors Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh. The song is a peppy track set against the backdrop of a wedding. Both the actors show their dancing skills and flaunt their cute chemistry while shaking the leg together. The song is a recreated version done by none other than Tanishk Bagchi.

'Jee Ni Karda' is sung by Jass Manak, Manak -E and Nikhita Gandhi. The song is composed by Manak -E and Tanishk Bagchi while the additional lyrics are penned the latter. The track is choreographed by Kruti Mahesh.

Check out the video below:

The duo is seen dancing their heart out at a wedding. Rakul looks ravishing in a red and golden Anarkali suit while Arjun looks dashing as always in a red and golden Indo-western.

Talking about the film, Sardar Ka Grandson is directed by debutante Kaashvie Nair and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Divya Khosla Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani, Nikkhil Advani, John Abraham, T-Series Films, Emmay Entertainment and JA Entertainment.

Sardar Ka Grandson also stars Neena Gupta, John Abraham, Aditi Rao Hydari, Soni Razdan, Kumud Mishra, Kanwaljit Singh and Divya Seth in pivotal roles.

The film is set to stream on Netflix from May 18, 2021.