Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani director Karan Johar owns lavish bungalow worth Rs 30 crore, his net worth is...

Here's all you need to know about Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani's director Karan Johar's whopping net worth

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 26, 2023, 12:10 PM IST

Karan Johar

Karan Johar is a popular name in Bollywood. The filmmaker has given some of the biggest box-office hits like Student of The Year, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, and more. The filmmaker lives a luxurious life and has a whopping net worth of Rs 1740 crore. 

Born on 25th May 1972, Karan Johar’s real name is Rahul Kumar Johar. The filmmaker is the son of Yash Johar and Hiroo Johar. He made his debut as a director with Kuch Kuch Hota Hai in 1998 which bagged him the National film award for Best Popular Film for Providing Wholesome Entertainment. The filmmaker has thereafter given a number of hit movies that talked about love and friendship. The filmmaker has also produced many films like Raazi, and Shershaah under Dharma Productions through which he established himself as a leading director-producer in the country. 

Karan Johar’s luxurious lifestyle. 

Karan Johar enjoys a net worth of Rs 1740 crore and has a bungalow in Mumbai worth Rs 30 crore. His luxurious bungalow is designed by some of the best designers in the industry including Shah Rukh Khan’s wife Gauri Khan. 

Karan Johar Swanky Cars

Karan Johar owns some of the most expensive cars which include: a Range Rover Vogue Worth INR 2.3 crores, an Audi A8 priced at INR 1.5 crores, a Mercedes Maybach $3500 worth INR 2 crores, a BMW 760 costing INR 2.5 crores, among others.

Karan Johar's expensive bags 

Karan Johar owns a collection of expensive designer bags which include Jo has an impressive collection of bags which includes a Louis Vuitton × Supreme Epi Keepall Bandouliere bag worth INR 2 lakhs and a Gucci bag worth INR 1 lakh among others.

Karan Johar Upcoming movie

Karan Johar’s next directorial titled Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani stars Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi. The movie is scheduled for a theatrical release on July 28.

 

