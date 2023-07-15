Headlines

Watch: Pankaj Tripathi recreates former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s iconic UN speech on Main Atal Hoon set

Pankaj Tripathi shares a BTS video recreating Former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee's iconic UN Speech as he wraps up his upcoming movie Main Atal Hoon.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 15, 2023, 02:03 PM IST

Pankaj Tripathi impressed fans as he recently shared a glimpse of one of the scenes from his upcoming movie Main Atal Hoon wherein he is recreating the iconic UN speech of Former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee. 

On Saturday, Pankaj Tripathi took to his Instagram and as he wrapped up the shoot for his upcoming movie Main Atal Hoon, he shared a video wherein he can be seen recreating the iconic UN speech of Former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee. The actor also penned a note in Hindi which read, “This ‘Atal’ journey will also be remembered. I feel myself lucky to have the opportunity to show such part of such a great personality like Atal Bihari Bajpayee on big screen.”

Pankaj Tripathi’s video also left his fans amused who shared their excitement in the comment section. One of the comments read, “looking awesome.” Another wrote, “outstanding sir.” Another person commented, “True actor.” Another comment read, “what a performance.” 

Helmed by Ravi Jadhav, Main Atal Hoon stars Pankaj Tripathi as Former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Written by Utkarsh Naithani, the biographical film is scheduled to release on December 25.

Sharing his experience about essaying the role of Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Pankaj Tripathi said earlier, “Getting a chance to play the role of our great leader, Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee was an honour in itself. We went through rigorous reading sessions, to understand the dialect, his lifestyle, and his vision for India. I feel elated today as we begin shooting for Main Atal Hoon.” 

Meanwhile, Other than Main Atal Hoon, Pankaj Tripathi also has OMG 2, an upcoming Hindi language satirical comedy-drama in the pipeline wherein he will be seen sharing the screen with Akshay Kumar and Yami Gautam. The movie is helmed by Amit Rai and is scheduled to release on August 11.

