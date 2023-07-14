Headlines

Is Akshay Kumar's OMG 2 on hold at CBFC as its plot is about compulsory sex education, homosexuality? Read to know more

Multiple reports surrounding Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi, and Yami Gautam-starrer OMG 2 are being circulated. Read on to know the truth behind them.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 14, 2023, 01:32 PM IST

The teaser of OMG 2, featuring Akshay Kumar's Lord Shiva avatar and Pankaj Tripathi as his devotee, was released earlier this week. Apart from the goosebumps-inducing background score and the stunning shots of Varanasi, the teaser gave nothing much away about the film's plot.

After the teaser release, a post started circulating on social media which claimed that the plot of OMG 2 deals with compulsory sex education and homosexuality. It read, "A gay guy who gets bullied in college and commits suicide. Hurt by it, the college professor (Pankaj Tripathi) tried to make sex education compulsory so that students could learn and bullying will reduce. The religious oppose it calling it ‘against God’s will’. The case follows with the help of Lord Shiva (Akshay Kumar)".  

However, a source close to the film's production team has stated that all speculations about the film's plot are false.  The same was quoted telling Hindustan Times, "The rumours that the film will deal with the subject of LGBTQ are completely baseless. There is not even an ounce of truth in such reports. While we understand there is a lot of curiosity around what the film’s subject is, it will be really better if people wait for the makers to release more information about the subject, instead of believing all such rumours."

It was also reported that when OMG 2 was screened for certification in the CBFC (Central Board of Film Certification), the examining committee referred the film to the revision committee. Another source from the film's production team, however, rejected these reports and told DNA that there is no issue and the producers have not been informed of any problem with the film's certification process so far. 

OMG 2 is the sequel of the 2012 satirical comedy-drama OMG – Oh My God! starring Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal in the real roles. Also starring Yami Gautam, the film releases in cinemas on August 11 and will clash at the box office with Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel's patriotic drama Gadar 2, the sequel to the 2001 blockbuster of the same name.


