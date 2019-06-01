Katrina Kaif was asked to give an alternate career option to Salman Khan and here's what she had to say

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Bharat,

As Katrina Kaif gears for her big release opposite Salman Khan next week with Bharat, the actress has been neck deep in promotions round the clock. The actress recently revealed in one of her interviews that her Bharat co-star Salman Khan would make for a good counsellor.

The actress who was seen getting candid on Zoom TV's 'By Invite Only' was asked about her equation with Salman Khan with whom she's collaborating for the fifth time in Bharat. The actress shared, “He is a funny guy and someone who really gives you your space and just observes. There is a certain system which Salman has and it could be tough sometimes. But now I am used to it as we have been doing films like Tiger Zinda Hai and now Bharat. He is not too investigative! Some actors like to give you a lot of suggestions on rehearsals, but he lets you and your director figure out your thing."

When asked about what could be an alternate career option for Salman Khan, Katrina quipped, 'counsellor, people advisor'.

Further dropping off her “cancerian shell” Katrina confessed that she revered Shilpa Shetty, “You know who has an incredible figure who I just saw the other day and I actually wanted to stop and pull her aside and get some tips from her, Shilpa Shetty.” She also revealed that she admires Anushka Sharma for having the right kind of attitude.

In a fun charade of reveals, when asked about the most precious thing in her wardrobe, she mentioned “Karan Johar gifted me a collection of sweaters which are really expensive sport sweaters. He gifted them to me because I once said I love oversized sports sweaters.”