Jaswant Singh Gill's family reacts to Akshay Kumar's portrayal of real hero in Mission Raniganj: 'Nobody could...'

Sardar Jaswant Singh Gill's elder son revealed that from the initial pre-production stage to the final cut, it took six years for the film to be complete.

Simran Singh

Updated: Oct 07, 2023, 04:00 PM IST

Late Sardar Jaswant Singh Gill's family has shared a reaction to Akshay Kumar's portrayal of real-life hero, rescue officer Jaswant Singh on the big screen in Mission Raniganj. For the unversed, the real-life hero, Jaswant saved 65 coal miners from the 1989 coal mining accident at Raniganj. Akshay has immortalised Gill's life in the latest survival thriller. 

Jaswant Singh's family members, elder son Dr Sarpreet Singh, younger son Randip Singh Gill, daughter Hina Gill and daughter-in-law Harminder Gill join DNA for an exclusive conversation and share their views about the film. Sarpreet Singh reveals that Mission Raniganj has been in the making for the past six years. Sarpreet says that the release of the film is a 'dream come true' moment for them, and adds, "We have been looking forward to it for the last six years. We were all excited when we started, but then the process got slow. Then our father passed away (in 2019), and then COVID-19 happened and there was a delay of another one-and-half years. But later the pre-production of the film started, and finally, we were relieved that the movie was finally happening. Today when we saw the film, it was a 'dream-come-true moment for us." 

Randip asserts how Akshay Kumar has perfectly depicted his father on big screen. "Jaise humare father real-life mein they, selfless, brave, handsome, aur ek achhe insaan, bus waise hi film mein bhi portray kiya hai. Tinu (Suresh Desai, director) ji ne detailing ka dhyaan rakha hai, character ko justify karvya hai Akshay ji ke through. Hume aisa laga ki jaise father saab hi hai." Randip further reveals the family's reaction after watching the movie for the first time. "We were so emotional that after the movie ended, we sat there for another 20 minutes, thinking how great our father was and what life he has lived." 

Jaswant's daughter Hina admits that after watching the film, she realised that there is much more about her father, that she got to know through the film. Hina also lauds the resemblance Akshay shared with her father, "It didn't feel like he's Akshay. I thought I was watching my father on the screen. There is so much resemblance he brought with his acting, personality, body language, and facial expressions. He was exactly like my father."  

Harminder Gill says that watching Akshay Kumar as his father-in-law on the big screen was an 'extremely special' moment for her. Harminder concludes, "Akshay is the finest person who could have portrayed (my father-in-law). Nobody could have done better than him." Tinu Suresh Desai-directed Mission Raniganj is currently playing at cinemas near you. 

