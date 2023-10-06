Akshay Kumar tells people not to discourage him from making biopics: 'Kisi ke baap mein dum nahi hai...'

Akshay Kumar said that he would like to maintain a balance between commercial entertainers and thought-provoking movies. The actor also said that comparing the box office revenues of his massy entertainers with biopics is discouraging.

With Misson Raniganj, Akshay Kumar continues his attempt to bring the life of an unsung hero to the big screen. The actor who leads commercial blockbusters such as Rowdy Rathore and the Housefull franchise can also manage to do biopics such as Padman (based on Arunachalam Muruganantham), Kesari (based on Battle of Saragarhi led by Sardar Ishar Singh), Mission Mangal (based on true events of ISRO's Mangalyaan mission), and Mission Raniganj (based on Sardar Jaswant Singh Gill).

Recently the actor interacted with the press, and during the conversation, Akshay admitted that bipics can't earn truckloads of money like his masala entertainer does, but that doesn't stop him from making such films. Akshay further added that before Toilet Ek Prem Katha, Padman, no one dared to make a movie on such topics. "When I made Toilet Ek Prem Katha, everybody told me, 'Are you mad, yeh koi title hua (Is this a title for a film)? Are you telling me that you want to make a film on toilets?' But I went ahead with it." Akshay continued, "I made a film on sanitary pads, kisi ke baap mein dum nahi hai ki koi sanitary pad pe film banata hai. Koi haath nahi lagata (No one dares toh make a film on sanitary pad)."

Akshay said that comparing the box office revenues of his masala entertainers with biopics is unfair, and he would like to maintain a balance between genres. "Aisi filmon ke business itna bada nahi hota, toh kya nahi banaye? Kisi na kisi ko banaya padega (If such movies don't earn big, should we stop making them? Someone has to bring these films as well). The business of these (commercial) films would be different than films based on true stories."

At last, Kumar said, "Don't discourage me about what business this movie will do. Give me the courage to make more movies that have the power to change society." Akshay's latest movie, Mission Raniganj is playing in the cinemas near you.