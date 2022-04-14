Ileana D'cruz reveals she struggled with suicidal thoughts, says 'there has been a time...'

Barfi star Ilena D Cruz has been vocal about being body-shamed and she has been vocal about suffering from body dysmorphic disorder. However, the actress once shared, that she even had suicidal thoughts, and she recently admitted the reason behind having such tendencies.

While speaking to Bollywood Hungama, Ileana recalled her Instagram live and clarified the effect of body-shaming. Ileana said, "I came across an article and it wasn't meant with good intent. I don't remember who wrote it, but it annoyed me because a lot of stuff was taken out of context. Yes, I had body issues, from the age of 12, and I've been very conscious about myself, that's one aspect." The actress continued, "Talking about having suicidal thoughts... it is a very sensitive topic, and there has been a time in my life when I hit a very low point in my life. But it was not related to body issues, those were some other issues." What exactly irked Ilena? " So, I didn't like the fact that they club them together and made reports out of it."

READ: Ileana D’Cruz shares unedited bikini photo, reveals she deleted apps that make her look 'slimmer'

Last year in August, Ileana opened up on her struggles with body-shaming to Bollywood Bubble. Ileana said, "I went through body-shaming right from the time I was 12. I had just hit puberty and growing up. You are hit with these weird comments. And people are passing comments about your body and saying, ‘Oh My God, why is your butt so big?’ And I am like, ‘What do you mean?’ You think you are fine and then suddenly you have random people saying things about you and you start to believe what they are saying." "So I think it’s a deeply ingrained scare because you are carrying it for so many years. It takes a lot of inner strength to tell yourself that what they are saying doesn’t matter. What your feel about yourself is most important. And it’s something I tell myself every single day" she added.