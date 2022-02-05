Ileana D’Cruz shares unedited bikini photo, reveals she deleted apps that make her look 'slimmer'

In a new Instagram post, Ileana D'Cruz promoted body positivity by sharing a photo of herself in a bikini with no edits. She said on Instagram Stories that she has removed all of the photo editing apps that may make one look 'slimmer' and 'toned.'

“So easy to get sucked into apps that get you to alter your body so effortlessly to make you look ‘slimmer’, ‘more toned’, etc etc etc... Proud of the fact that I’ve deleted all those apps and chosen this instead. This is me and I’m embracing every inch, every curve, all of me,” she wrote.

Ileana previously stated that she suffered from body dysmorphic disorder and had suicidal thoughts as a result of it. In 2017, she discussed it at the 21st World Congress of Mental Health.

Ileana also discussed how treatment assisted her in overcoming her problems. “Imperfections are a part of life and one should learn to love who you are. You are a human being and are allowed to be imperfect, and you are allowed to be flawed. There is a lot of beauty in your imperfections, in your uniqueness,” she said.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ileana will be seen in two films in 2022. She stars in the social comedy based on India's obsession with fair skin 'Unfair and Lovely' opposite Randeep Hooda. She also recently wrapped up the shooting of a yet-untitled romantic comedy-drama film in which she shares screen space with Vidya Balan, Pratik Gandhi, and Indian-American sensation Sendhil Ramamurthy.

In her last film 'The Big Bull', she played the role of news reported Meera Rao, based on the famous business journalist Sucheta Dalal who investigated the 1992 Indian stock market scam carried out by the stockbroker Harshad Mehta, whose character was played by Abhishek Bachchan in the 2021 OTT release.