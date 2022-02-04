Has Nora Fatehi deleted her Instagram account? Netizens get puzzled

Nora Fatehi's fans got worried as they cannot see their favourite actress account on Instagram. Her photos and stories are getting reflected as 'content unavailable.' So has the actress deleted her account, or it is just a technical glitch? Well, this question has left her millions of followers puzzled.

For the unversed, Nora's Instagram has a follower base of more than 37 million followers and her sudden exit from the digital world left her fans wondering about it. Many fans took their concern to Twitter. One of her fan clubs tweeted, "We have no idea what happened to #NoraFatehi 's account but if we get any information, we'll let you know!" One of her fans asserted, " I think Nora fatehi instagram handle deactivated or blocked."

Currently, the 'Kusu Kusu' girl is enjoying her vacation in Dubai, and this mishap would have created a small hiccup in her vacation. Nora had shared several moments from her vacation to social media. Yesterday, Nora Fatehi said on Instagram that she is preparing for her next vacation. "Planning my next vacation, who wants to join?" she captioned a lovely photo of herself by the pool. In Dubai, the actress-dancer is having the time of her life. She's taking a tour of some of the city's most exotic locations. Nora shared a series of lovely photos from a trip to an area full of beautiful, rare animals on Instagram. The diva was seen posing with two stunning lionesses, captured by the camera in all their glory. By the looks of the snapshots, we can say Nora’s trip is all things exciting, full of fun and adventure. Not only does she totally slay with her poise sitting next to the gorgeous animals, but has decided to channel her inner lioness, going forward.

On the work front, Nora was last seen with Guru Randhawa in the music video, 'Dance Meri Rani.'