Bridgerton actors go gaga about Shah Rukh Khan, react to romantic Bollywood movie scenes

Bridgerton actors Charithra Chandran and Nicola Coughlan have reacted to famous Bollywood romances. They were amazed to watch romantic scenes from different movies featuring various actors including Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif, and Hrithik Roshan.

Netflix India has dropped the video of the same on YouTube. In the video, Nicola was seen wearing a gorgeous pink and red dress, while Charithra was wearing a dark pink outfit. Charithra can be heard saying, “There's one thing that matches the romance and yearning in Bridgerton and that's Bollywood.” She then explained Nicola about Bollywood films and scenes.

Sharing the video, the channel wrote, “Jab Bridgerton met Bollywood We didn’t realize Charithra Chandran explaining romantic Bollywood scenes to Nicola Coughlan was the joy we needed today! Catch them in the new season of Bridgerton in Hindi and English, only on Netflix!”

The duo watched Ayan Mukerji's ‘Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani’, Nicola said ‘awww’ after watching the clip featuring Deepika Padukone. They then watched Katrina Kaif’s bike scene from ‘ZNMD’. Charithra stated, “I love that it's the woman making the romantic gesture on the bike. She looks so glam on a bike, if that was me even filming, it'd be like…yeah.”

After this, they watched Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol’s romantic scene from ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.’ Hearing Shah Rukh’s name, Nicola said, “I have heard that name!” Charithra answered, “Very, very, very famous man.”

They went on to watch Sushmita Sen’s scene from ‘Main Hoon Na’. After reacting to the clips, Charithra stated, “We all deserve a Shah Rukh Khan in our lives.” Nicola replied, “I will never be over these. Major.”

A number of people have reacted to the video, one of them wrote, “I loveeee how excitedly Charithra is giving the context behind all these scenes.” The second person mentioned, “I respect everyone who were involved in this , Seriously the best piece that I' ve ever seen on YouTube ,HATS OFF TO WELL ALL ! LOVE YOUR VIDEOS !!!!”

