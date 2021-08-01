'Bigg Boss 14' winner Rubina Dilaik chills by the waterfall, drops stunning photos

Rubina Dilaik's stunning photographs have been sweeping the internet. She frequently has photoshoots and shares the results with her followers on social media. Being social media active she stays connected to her fans as well.

Rubina has recently shared a bunch of gorgeous pictures of herself in which she can be seen chilling by the waterfall.

Taking to her verified Instagram account, she shared the photos and captioned them, “Give yourself a break”.

Fans also took to the comment section and were all hearts for her. One wrote ‘Aww my beauty queen’, another wrote ‘Looking so hot’ and others dropped fire and heart emojis in appreciation.

Recently Rubina’s pictures from a dreamy photoshoot also went viral. She was wearing a white crocket net top paired with white lace shorts and a patterned net shrug of the same colour. The beauty in white is wearing the classy yet funky outfit by Closet Hues.

On the work front, Rubina is well-known for her role as Radhika in 'Chotti Bahu' and Soumya Singh in 'Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki'. Apart from that, Rubina has also appeared in shows including 'Saas Bina Sasural', 'Punar Vivah - Ek Nayi Umeed', 'Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev'

For the uninitiated, Rubina and Abhinav were co-contestants in 'Bigg Boss 14’ where Rubina emerged as the winner.

In the show, Rubina revealed that her marriage with Abhinav had fallen sharply and that they were on the verge of divorce, but that they had decided to give their love one final try by competing on ‘Bigg Boss’.