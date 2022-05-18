Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 FIRST review out: Kartik Aaryan steals the show, 'paisa-vasool horror-comedy' writes UAE-based critic

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Kartik Aaryan/Twitter

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 FIRST review out: Kartik Aaryan is all set to entertain the audiences with his upcoming film, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which will be released in the theatres on May 20. The audience is highly anticipating the film, especially with the legacy of the original Bhool Bhulaiyaa working in favour of the flick.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is Kartik Aaryan's first theatrical release after 2020's romantic comedy-drama Love Aaj Kal 2, which underperformed at the box office. The actor was last seen in the Netflix thriller "Dhamaka" (2021).

The film also stars Tabu, Kiara Advani, Sanjay Mishra, and Rajpal Yadav in pivotal roles.

While the audience is eagerly awaiting for the film to hit the theatres, the first review of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is out.

READ: Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra's Eid selfie with Karisma Kapoor, Manish Malhotra amid breakup rumours goes viral

Umair Sandhu, whose Twitter bio suggests he is a Member of the Overseas Censor Board and a film critic recently watched Bhool Bhulaiyaa ahead of its theatrical release and has shared what he thinks of the Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani starrer.

Taking to Twitter, Umair wrote, "#BhoolBhulaiyaa2 has two solid factors going in its favor -- the Brand Value - #KartikAaryan combo and the chartbusting 'Hare Krishna Hare Ram' track. It is glossy, stylish and well executed, technically speaking. A Paisa Vasool Horror Comedy !" He gave the film three and a half stars.

In a follow-up tweet, Umair wrote how Kartik Aaryan stole the show in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and also mentioned that Kiara Advani acts very well. "@TheAaryanKartik enacts his part with effortless ease. A role with comic shades comes easy to him and he's on familiar ground in #BhoolBhulaiyaa2 ! He Stole the Show all the way. @advani_kiara acts very well. She looks Stunning ! A Next Mass Superstar."

Check out the tweets below:

@TheAaryanKartik enacts his part with effortless ease. A role with comic shades comes easy to him and he's on familiar ground in #BhoolBhulaiyaa2 ! He Stole the Show all the way. @advani_kiara acts very well. She looks Stunning ! A Next Mass Superstar. — Umair Sandhu (@UmairSandu) May 17, 2022

#BhoolBhulaiyaa2 has two solid factors going in its favor -- the Brand Value - #KartikAaryan combo and the chartbusting 'Hare Krishna Hare Ram' track. It is glossy, stylish and well executed, technically speaking. A Paisa Vasool Horror Comedy ! — Umair Sandhu (@UmairSandu) May 17, 2022



Meanwhile, talking about how he wanted to give audience a glimpse of the Bhool Bhulaiyaa world and yet deliver a new film, director Aneez Bazmee told PTI that he wanted to mount his upcoming Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 purely as a horror-comedy, letting go of the original film's psychological thriller element to avoid any "direct comparisons".

"Bhool Bhulaiyaa", a Hindi remake of the 1993 Malayalam film "Manichitrathazhu" featuring Mohanlal, largely played out as a horror-comedy before turning into a psychological thriller towards the climax.

In the sequel, which sees actor Kartik Aaryan in a role similar to that of Kumar, Bazmee said he wanted to turn things around.

"I was clear I didn't want to make a psychological thriller. If I had made it that way, there would have been direct comparisons. When you watch this film, it will remind you of part one, but it isn't exactly similar.

"If I offer you the same film, what is the point in making a sequel? My film is basically a horror-comedy. You will keep getting glimpses of the world but still be watching a new film," the filmmaker told PTI.