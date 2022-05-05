Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra's Eid selfie with Karisma Kapoor, Manish Malhotra amid breakup rumours goes viral

Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani's selfie with Karisma Kapoor and Manish Malhotra/Instagram

Actors Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, who are rumoured to have split, were photographed attending Salman Khan's youngest sister Arpita Khan's star-studded Eid bash.

Sidharth was seen in a black kurta pyjama for the party while Kiara was dressed in a white and grey top and pants paired with a long shrug. The two posed separately for the photographers, Sidharth then joined Kiara to lead her to the party.

Now, a photograph has been doing the rounds on social media in which Sidharth and Kiara are seen happily posing for a selfie with Karisma Kapoor and designer Manish Malhotra. The selfie was shared by Manish on his Instagram Stories with the caption, "With the gorgeousssssss three favourites @kiaraaliaadvani @therealkarismakapoor @sidmalhotra."

Check out the photo below:

It is not clear what led to rumours of Sidharth and Kiara's split. Sidharth and Kiara were seen sharing screen space together in the film very well received Shershaah.

Kiara is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and will next be seen in Jug Jugg Jeeyo, Govinda Naam Mera and a Telugu film.

Sidharth too has a lineup of films such as Yodha, Mission Majnu and Thank God in his kitty.