Splitsville for Imran Khan and Bushra Maneka? Twitter has brilliant ideas to save Pak politician’s third marriage

Pakistan's Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan's third wife Bushra Manek has reportedly returned back to her maternal home following a domestic dispute over the ex-cricketer’s pet dogs.

As per a report by Times of Islamabad , Imran Khan’s pet dogs, who had earlier been expelled from his palatial house on the direction of Maneka, have returned back and are seen wandering around the house.

Though Imran Khan had negated rumours about kicking out his ‘Sheru’, saying the canine in question had died a few years ago.

The presence of dogs reportedly interfered in the religious activities of Maneka due to which she wanted the expulsion of the dogs from the house.

Further Maneka's child from her previous marriage was living at Imran's Bani Gala residence from a long time which flouted a said rule between them that no family member of Maneka shall be living at Imran's residence for a longer period.

It has also been reported that Imran's sisters were living at Bani Gala and were actively taking part in its renovation work which was not appreciated by Maneka.

Khan, last month, secretly married his spiritual mentor Bushra Maneka, a divorcee, amid the media frenzy over his third marriage.

Meanwhile, Twitter had some brilliant suggestions to save Khan's third marriage:

#BushraManika returns maternal home! "presence of Maneka’s son from his former husband, Khawar Fareed Maneka irked #ImranKhan " When Khan accepts a divorcee for a wife, why doesn't he accept her children as his own? https://t.co/dLoaV4O7Eb — Mona Alam (@MonaAlamm) April 24, 2018

Will Imran ever find true love? https://t.co/BsiqqYYI4f — Ankur Bhardwaj (@Bhayankur) April 25, 2018

Maneka, who is in her 40s, was earlier married to Khawar Farid Maneka, a senior customs official in Islamabad. The PTI chairman started 2018 by tying the knot on the night of January 1 in Lahore and next day went straight from there to appear before the anti- terrorism court in Islamabad that granted him bail.

The nikah was performed by Mufti Saeed, a member of PTI core committee, who was also the nikah khawan when Imran publicly entered into marriage with Reham Khan on January 8, 2015 amid reports of secret nikah in November 2014.

Khan came in touch with Maneka for spiritual guidance, a couple of years ago that eventually culminated in the marriage. This would be Imran's third marriage.He had first tied the knot with Jemima Khan on May 16, 1995 that ended in divorce after nine years on June 22, 2004.

His second marriage was with Reham, then a TV anchor, which continued barely 10 months. Although that marriage was publicly announced on January 8, 2015, there were reports that a nikah had also taken place in early November 2014.