Instant View: U.S. Supreme Court revives Trump travel ban, in win for administration

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday gave President Donald Trump a victory by allowing his temporary ban on travelers from six Muslim-majority countries and all refugees to go into effect for people with no strong ties to the United States while agreeing to decide the order's legality this fall.

KEY POINTS:

The case is a major test of presidential powers.

The justices granted parts of the Trump administration's emergency request to put the order into effect immediately while the legal battle continues.

The court, which narrowed the scope of lower court rulings that had blocked his March 6 executive order, said it would hear arguments in October on the lawfulness of the ban.

COMMENTS

DEMOCRATIC NATIONAL COMMITTEE CHAIR TOM PEREZ

In a statement, Perez vowed to keep fighting the ban, which he called unconstitutional and an assault on American religious freedom.

"As a nation, our diversity is our greatest strength, and we cannot allow such prejudice to shut the doors of progress. Democrats will continue to fight this hatred every step of the way," Perez said.

REPUBLICAN SENATOR LUTHER STRANGE OF ALABAMA

"Great news for our national security, the rule of law and @POTUS," Strange said on Twitter, referring to Trump.

