Hafiz Saeed not in list of militants handed over by US, have 'trust deficit' with them over Afghanistan: Khawaja Asif

Mumbai attack mastermind and banned Jamaat-ud-Dawah (JuD) chief Hafiz Saeed's name was not on a list of 75 militants the US had handed over to Pakistan, Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif said today.

Saeed, who carries a USD 10 million bounty on his head for his role in terror activities, has been under house arrest in Pakistan since January this year. Foreign Minister Asif told senators during a session of the parliament's upper house that the US has handed over a list of 75 militants to Pakistan. "The Haqqani network is on the top of the list but none of the militants are Pakistanis," Asif was quoted as saying by the Express News. Saeed, a Pakistani citizen, headed the JuD which was listed as a foreign terrorist organisation by the US in 2014.

The JuD is the front for the banned Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terror outfit which is responsible for numerous terror attacks in India, including the Mumbai terror strike of 2008. The Afghan-based Haqqani network has carried out a number of kidnappings and attacks against US interests in Afghanistan. The group is also blamed for several attacks against Indian interests in Afghanistan, including the 2008 bombing of the Indian mission in Kabul that killed 58 people.

The US, Asif said, had made a habit of handing over lists of wanted people to Pakistan, which traded them for favours a matter that needed to be debated. He said the US had been told that Pakistan no longer had influence over the Afghan Taliban as it did in the past.

"Neither are we supporting them (Afghan Taliban), nor do they need our help," Asif told the senators during a session of the parliament's upper house. "Somebody else is sponsoring them now," he added, without elaborating on it. Asif asserted that many of the key Taliban names were now shadow governors in Afghanistan or no longer alive.

On his maiden visit to Pakistan yesterday, US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson renewed the US demand for tough action against Afghan Taliban and the Haqqani network.

Pakistan's Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif has acknowledged that there is a "trust deficit" between his country and the US over the issue of Afghanistan even as he asserted that the two countries were talking to bridge their differences. Asif's remarks came after Secretary of State Rex Tillerson during his whirlwind visit here outlined the US' new South Asia Strategy and the vital role that Pakistan can play in working with America and others to facilitate a peace process in Afghanistan that can bring stability and security to the region. "Yes there is a trust deficit...but we are talking," Asif said in response to a question.

"Having said that, (I should say) there is a willingness on both sides to bridge this (trust) deficit," he told BBC Urdu yesterday. The foreign minister also said that the US and international forces had failed to end the conflict in Afghanistan despite their more than a decade long efforts. "They (US) must do some self-accountability also. Why have they lost 45 per cent of the Afghan territory in the last 10, 12 years," he asked.

Asif also said that Pakistan was not dependent on the US aid as it has been getting only a "trickle" of the assistance. He said Pakistan was also not looking for military hardware from the US. "We do not get any military hardware from the US. We are not like in the past when we were their proxy," he said. Separately, talking to Geo TV, he said that Pakistani leaders told Tillerson that there were no terrorist safe havens in Pakistan.

"Terrorist attacks are not planned or executed from Pakistani soil, there are no terrorist safe havens in Pakistan, and we made this clear to the US delegation," Asif said.

He said the Pakistani leadership firmly holds on to the stance that it is not protecting or supporting the Haqqani network. "We emphasised again and again that their [US] assessment [about Pakistan] is wrong," he said. "We are not responsible for the increase in the drug trade in Afghanistan or the increasing [Afghan] territory occupied by terrorists," Asif said.

Tillersen paid a short trip to Pakistan yesterday and held a detailed meeting with civil and military leaders in Islamabad. According to a statement by the US embassy, he asked Pakistan to "increase its efforts to eradicate militants and terrorists operating within the country". Pakistan regularly denies that it hosts terror groups fighting the US and Afghan forces in Afghanistan.