DIARY-Political and General News Events from June 23

----------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events ----------------------------------------------------------- FRIDAY JUNE 23 ** OSLO – Brazilian President Michel Temer visits Norway. ADDIS ABABA/AMMAN/LEBANON - Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi will pay an official visit to Ethiopia, Jordan and Lebanon (Final Day). MOSCOW - Kyrgyzstan President Almazbek Atambayev visits Russia meets Russian President Vladimir Putin (to June 24). SHANGHAI - Shanghai International Film Festival 2017 (to June 26). MOSCOW - Indian Finance and Defence Minister Arun Jaitley visits Russia (Final Day). BELGRADE - International Monetary Fund (IMF) mission will start a visit to Serbia (to July 4). BANGKOK - Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha, Deputy PM Somkid Jatusripitak and Finance Minister Apisak Tantivorawong among key speakers at Thailand Investment Forum (Final Day). BRUSSELS - European Council Meeting (Final Day). - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, JUNE 24 LISBON – Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Portugal. BERLIN - 69th anniversary of the beginning of the Berlin Blockade. PAPUA NEW GUINEA - National parliament election. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, JUNE 25 WASHINGTON – Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will make a no-frills, no-thrills, but no-spills trip to Washington (to June 27). LOS ANGELES - Eighth death anniversary of pop star Michael Jackson. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, JUNE 26 BEIJING – Chinese President Xi Jinping meets Sweden Prime Minister Stefan Loefven and Finland Prime Minister Juha Sipila - 1000 GMT. WASHINGTON - U.S. President Donald Trump holds talks with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. PRAGUE - Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellena will meet Czech Republic President Milos Zeman (to June 27). GLOBAL - International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking. MONGOLIA – Presidential election. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, JUNE 27 ** TOKYO - Czech Republic Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka visits Japan (to June 30). AMSTERDAM – Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the Netherlands. DALIAN, China - World Economic Forum (to June 29). PRAGUE - Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellena meets Czech Republic President Milos Zeman in Czech Republic. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, JUNE 28 ** TALLINN - French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe to visit Estonia. MOSCOW - Vietnam President Tran Dai Quang visits Russia (to July 1). - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, JUNE 29 MOSCOW - Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev and Vietnam President Tran Dai Quang will meet in Moscow. WASHINGTON - U.S. President Donald Trump hosts South Korean President Moon Jae-in at the White House (to June 30). PYEONGTAEK, South Korea - South Korea observes the 15th anniversary of an inter-Korean sea clash. BEJING/TAIPEI - 7th Anniversary of signing of a landmark trade deal between China and Taiwan. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, JULY 2 SENEGAL - Senegalese National Assembly election. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, JULY 4 MOSCOW - Chinese President Xi Jinping visits Russia. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, JULY 5 JERUSALEM – Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits Israel (to July 6). - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, JULY 6 WARSAW – U.S President Donald Trump visits Poland. - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, JULY 7 HAMBURG, Germany - G20 summit in Hamburg (to July 08). BERLIN – Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump have agreed to hold a one-on-one meeting during the G20 summit in Germany (to July 8). - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, JULY 9 KIEV - NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and the alliance's ambassadors in Brussels will visit Ukraine (to July 10). - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, JULY 10 HOI AN CITY, Vietnam – Asia-Pacific Forum on Financial Inclusion (to July 11). - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, JULY 11 BRUSSELS - Meeting of Economic and Financial Affairs Council. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, JULY 12 HOI AN CITY, Vietnam – 4th APEC Financial Infrastructure Development Network Conference on Financial Infrastructure Reforms. KYIV - EU-Ukraine Summit (to July 13). LONDON - Spain King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia on a State visit to meet Britain Queen Elizabeth II (to July 14). - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, JULY 17 WARSAW/BERLIN - Britain's Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge visit Poland and Germany (to July 21). BRUSSELS - Meeting of Foreign Affairs Council - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, JULY 18 BRUSSELS - Meeting of General Affairs Council. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, JULY 20 MELBOURNE - Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull, Treasurer Scott Morrison, Energy Minister Josh Frydenberg to speak at Melbourne Institute 2017 Economic and Social Outlook Conference - 0300 GMT. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, JULY 24 BRUSSELS - Meeting of Economic and Financial Affairs Council on budget. - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, JULY 29 GABONESE REPUBLIC - Gabonese National Assembly election. - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, AUGUST 4 RWANDA – Presidential election. - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - NOTE: The inclusion of diary items does not necessarily mean that Reuters will file a story based on the event. For Technical Issues Please contact Thomson Reuters Customer Support (TRCS) at https://customers.reuters.com/kccontactus/telephone.aspx

