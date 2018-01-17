China plans to deploy nuclear submarines at Pakistan's Gwadar Port

In a development which is likely to worry Indian security establishment. China is planning to deploy nuclear submarines at Gwadar Port in Baluchistan province of Pakistan to keep a close tab of Indian Navy. Recently, a high level delegation from China visited Islamabad and held meeting with senior Pak Naval officers to expedite the entire project. PLA is eager to operationalise Nuclear Submarines Bases earliest, a clear sign of their aggressive intent. China has invested extensively in rebuilding Gwadar port as part of their BRI initiative. It is clear now it wants to use the port as a strategic asset to keep surveillance on Indian Navy.

China is looking to deploy nuclear submarines which are capable of carrying nuclear reactors onboard. It can be stationed at sea for an extended period of time. As per Naval Intelligence Report, PLA submarines have been seen operating in Indian Ocean Region (IOR)and now PLA nuclear submarines are expected to be deployed in IOR for prolonged duration as Oceanic Transition Route (OTR) facility would be available at Gwadar and Djibouti.

Pakistan Navy is constructing Very low frequency (VLF) Station for strategic submarines communication.China is executing the project in liaison with Pakistan Navy.The civil works related to construction of 205 antenna tower foundation,underground VLF building and Power Station is currently going on. VLF provides one way communication to submarines operating into deep water. Pakistan navy is also activating Forward Operating Bases ( FOB) AT Gwadar with the help of Chinese companies. These bases would provide maintenance and repair facilities to Pakistan Navy and nuclear submarines deployed by PLA.