Watch: The John Oliver segment that got him and HBO banned in Xi Jinping's China

Chinese authorities have blocked its mainland users from accessing the HBO website after American comedian John Oliver poked fun at President Xi Jinping.

The comedian poked fun in his HBO talk show ‘Last Week Tonight’.

The 20-minute segment, which aired on June 17 in the US, gave a detailed description of China?s alleged human rights abuses, including the country's suppression of free speech.

The joke was about China censoring the online comparison between Xi Jinping and cartoon character, Winnie-the-Pooh, by the Asian country’s internet users.

“Clamping down on Winnie-the-Pooh comparisons doesn’t exactly project strength,” Oliver said, as quoted by The Hollywood Reporter.

"It suggests a weird insecurity,” he added.

According to the report, the mainland China internet users are unable to access the website since June 23.

HBO.com was blocked and therefore took away the opportunity for Chinese people to see the Xi Jinping segment by Oliver.

Despite the crackdown, shows like ‘Game of Thrones’ is still viewable in the country.