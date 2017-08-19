Essel Group 90 years
Bigg Boss 11 promo, Bigg Boss, Salman Khan, Web Exclusive

WATCH: First teaser for Salman Khan's 'Bigg Boss 11' reveals this year's theme

Salman Khan (screen grab)
alt DNA Web Team | Sat, 19 Aug 2017-03:35pm , DNA webdesk

Salman Khan and Bigg Boss are returning in a new avatar!

The first promo for Bigg Boss 11 dropped on Friday. Did you get a chance to take a look?

Tweeted by Colors CEO, Raj Nayak, the first promo reminds us of Salman Khan in David Dhawan's Mujhse Shaadi Karogi.

But don't be fooled, pay close attention to what Dabangg Khan has to say.

"Kabhi ho jaati hai nok-jhonk, kabhi ban jaate hain well wishers. Yeh hai Bigg Boss season gyaraah, padosi aa rahe hain barah."

The season seems to be heading towards turning the Bigg Boss' house into a neighbourhood where commoners might dwell with the celebrities.

Will there be an exchange of niceties, borrowing sugar maybe? Or will they turn it into a battleground?

Only time will tell when the latest season premieres on October 1.

alt
DNA Web Team

 
Comments
 

Also Read