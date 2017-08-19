WATCH: First teaser for Salman Khan's 'Bigg Boss 11' reveals this year's theme

Salman Khan and Bigg Boss are returning in a new avatar!

The first promo for Bigg Boss 11 dropped on Friday. Did you get a chance to take a look?

Tweeted by Colors CEO, Raj Nayak, the first promo reminds us of Salman Khan in David Dhawan's Mujhse Shaadi Karogi.

But don't be fooled, pay close attention to what Dabangg Khan has to say.

"Kabhi ho jaati hai nok-jhonk, kabhi ban jaate hain well wishers. Yeh hai Bigg Boss season gyaraah, padosi aa rahe hain barah."

The season seems to be heading towards turning the Bigg Boss' house into a neighbourhood where commoners might dwell with the celebrities.

Will there be an exchange of niceties, borrowing sugar maybe? Or will they turn it into a battleground?

Only time will tell when the latest season premieres on October 1.