Wait for season 2 of 'Big Little Lies' just got a bit longer

The second season of Big Little Lies will not be airing anytime soon.

The series, which stars Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman and Shailene Woodley, is not returning until next year.

When The Hollywood Reporter asked HBO programming president Casey Bloys if they are expecting to air season two in 2018, he replied, "No. They start shooting in the spring. It's not going to air in 2018."

The drama was the biggest TV winner at the 2018 Critics' Choice awards as the series picked up four trophies at the event.

The show tells the story of Woodley's character, a single mother who struggles financially and the trouble she gets into when she moves to a California neighbourhood that is full of wealthy families.

She befriends Kidman and Witherspoon's characters, who also have kids at the school that Woodley's son is enrolled at, but from there drama and chaos ensue with other mothers in the area.