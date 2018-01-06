Is Helena Bonham Carter joining 'The Crown' as Princess Margaret?

Netflix is just a step away from signing the new Princess Margaret for their hit series The Crown.

According to the Independent, Helena Bonham Carter is reportedly all but confirmed to play Princess Margaret in the next two seasons of Netflix drama The Crown.

Series creator Peter Morgan reportedly has a six-season plan in place that involves new actors joining the cast every two seasons to play older versions of the characters.

As per reports, the two-time Oscar nominee was in contention to play the role of Queen Elizabeth II before it was announced that Olivia Colman would replace Claire Foy in the role.

The third season will reportedly pick up with a time jump to the 1970s meanwhile season 2 ended in 1964.

The streaming giant has not revealed any release date for seasons 3 and 4, but early production is said to be underway.

Meanwhile, there is no official word on who will replace former Doctor Who star Matt Smith as Prince Phillip.