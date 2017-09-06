Check Pic: Ravi Dubey's birthday wish for wife Sargun Mehta will melt your heart!

Popular TV actors Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta make for one of the most adorable couples in the world of Indian Television. The duo have time and again given us all couple goals to vouch for.

As Sargun turned 29, her husband Ravi wished her in the most heartwarming manner. Ravi shared a picture of the two of them on Instagram and penned a beautiful note alongside. He wrote his message in Hindi, expressing that he has had two births as a man - once when his parents had him and the second time was when he tied the knot with Sargun.

Ravi also added that he feels like a king whenever he is with her and wished that all her desires get fulfilled.

For those who're uninitiated, Ravi and Sargun first met on the sets of Zee TV's show 12/24 Karol Bagh. Within 5 months of their meeting they had begun dating each other. Just like a filmy love story, the proposal took place on celeb dance reality show Nach Baliye post which the duo got hitched in December 2013.

While Ravi was recently seen as a contestant in Khatron Ke Khiladi 8, Sargun's Punjabi films have spelled great success at the Box Office.