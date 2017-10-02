Bigg Boss 11: Vikas Gupta's war of words with 'padosi' Luv Tyagi heats up things inside the house!

The 6 celebrities and 12 commoners have started settling inside the Bigg Boss 11 house. We already saw that they've begun getting to know each other as the contestants made their way inside the glass walled house one by one.

Now, those of you who've come in late, let us tell you that out of the total 18 contestants, 4 have been kept inside the padosi house while the remaining 14 are inside the main Bigg Boss house. The inmates of the main house aren't aware who the padosis are, and the 4 padosis have been given the task of pretending to be a close knit family in front of the main house inmates.

As we gear up for the second episode of the show, here's some Exclusive scoop for the viewers. Looks like the second episode itself will be full of a lot of drama and will also witness the inception of a few fights. Here's some dope about what led to the fight between TV producer Vikas Gupta and padosi Luv Tyagi.

The padosis have been given a few special powers. They are keeping a close watch on the activities of the inmates and will be taking their fitness and capability tests from time to time. The padosis also have the power to demand anything from the main housemates and the housemates will be required to fulfil the demands.

Luv Tyagi, who's one of the 4 padosis (Mehjabi, Lucinda and Sabyasachi being the other three), has been made in charge of communicating the demands of the padosis to the contestants. At one point, Luv demands for food for 6 people from the in house contestants, using the telephone provided by Bigg Boss for the purpose but Luv's demand irks Vikas and he ends up saying, "Padosi ho padosi ki tarah raho...tameez se baat karenge tameez se cheese milengi'." While other housemates start shouting " Nahi milega khana." Hearing this, Luv gets upset and hangs up the phone, saying, "Jisne phone uthaya uske toh 12 bajenge!." Luv says that he'll ask for Vikas's lugguage to be taken away.

Tensions escalate in the #BB11 house as the gharwale need to cook food for the demanding padosis. #BBSneakPeek pic.twitter.com/uvRtk3ph50 — Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) October 2, 2017

In the preview to tonight's episode, we;ve already seen that apart from Vikas and Luv, Puneesh Sharma and Zubair Khan also get into a tussle of sorts and may eventually be seen coming down to fists and blows. Furthermore, the friction between Shilpa Shinde and Vikas was very much evident at the premiere of Bigg Boss 11 itself when both of them started having an argument in front of host Salman Khan. They will be seen having a heated argument early in the morning as well.

The drama begins in the #BB11 house as Shilpa and Vikas get into a heated early morning argument. #BBSneakPeek pic.twitter.com/6z9BJFLAVM — COLORS (@ColorsTV) October 2, 2017

It's just the second day inside the Bigg Boss 11 house and looks like things have started heating up already!

Watch this space for the latest dope on Bigg Boss 11.