Bigg Boss 11| Sidharth Malhotra-Manoj Bajpayee promote 'Aiyaary' in the house & test housemates' fitness level

With just few days to go for Bigg Boss 11 grand finale, makers are making no stone unturned for upping the entertainment quotient. After 'Hichki' star Rani Mukerji turned up on Weekend Ka Vaar with Salman Khan on Saturday's episode, tonight's episode will feature team 'Aiyaary'. Sidharth Malhotra, Manoj Bajpayee and Rakul Preet Singh's film is releasing on January 26th and the stars who are busy promoting their film turned up for Bigg Boss 11 as well..

Not just on the stage with the superstar host, Manoj Bajpayee, Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh entered the Bigg Boss house as well. Unaware of their entry into the house, contestants were surprised to see them and greeted them with love, knowing something was in store for them.

So the two actors who are playing the role of Army officers in the film, decided to put their fitness level to test. Sidharth-Manoj assigned the task where Shilpa Shinde, Hina Khan, Vikas Gupta, Luv Tyagi, Puneesh Sharma and Akash Dadlani were asked to sit on gym balls and play football in the play area.

DNAAftersHrs has earlier reported that Manoj and Salman wanted Sidharth to pull off something that he has never done before and so the actor tried talking in Bhojpuri. It was for the first time that Sidharth spoke in the language and he was hilarious. When it came to Manoj, Sidharth and Salman made sure that the veteran actor shook his leg on stage because that’s something you don’t see Manoj doing often. He was made to shake a leg on Mithun’s I am a Disco Dancer. Finally when it came to Salman, Manoj asked him to dance on one of the tracks from Manoj’s film Gangs of Wasseypur. When Salman asked Rakul Preet Singh one role that she desired to play, she said she always wanted to play a lady cop. Immediately, she was given Dabangg glares, a cop hat and a chaddi to do her dream role! Later, they grooved to Munni Badnaam Hui.

Also read Ex Bigg Boss 11 contestant Arshi Khan reveals Hina Khan has this weird habit

Watch out for this space for all the updates on Bigg Boss 11.