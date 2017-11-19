Bigg Boss 11: Puneesh and Bandagi plan to make out in the bathroom in broad daylight, watch unseen video!

Romances are as much a part of Bigg Boss as are the fights and mind games. This time, in Bigg Boss 11, Puneesh sharma and Bandagi Kalra can be seen indulging in PDA openly inside the glass walled house. Recently, the duo was seen going inside the bathroom together on the pretext of washing clothes way past midnight.

While most of the controversial content is edited out before the show is aired on TV, the channel puts out several unseen videos on the Voot app. In one such uncensored video, both Puneesh and Bandagi can be seen discussing their "to do" list in the bathroom.

Hearing their conversation, it's quite evident that the duo is planning a quickie in the bathroom. Though, Bandagi listens to all that Puneesh has to say with a smile, she doesn't really discourage him from taking the conversation forward.

On the Weekend Ka Vaar this Saturday, Salman Khan had reminded them once again about the numerous cameras inside the Bigg Boss house in a very subtle manner, but it doesn't look like they want to take the hints seriously.

Watch the video right here to know what we mean: