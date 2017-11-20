Essel Group 90 years
Live Cricket Score
TV, Television, Bigg Boss 11, Bigg Boss 11 nominations, nomination process, Hina Khan, Vikas Gupta, Hiten Tejwani, Arshi Khan,

Bigg Boss 11: Details about the nomination process REVEALED!

(Image Courtesy: Twitter)
alt DNA Web Team | Updated: Nov 20, 2017, 05:39 PM IST, DNA webdesk

Vikas, Hiten and Arshi gang up against Hina Khan and send her for nomination...

After Benafsha Soonawala's eviction on Sunday, it's time for the nomination process for this week to begin again. This time, the nomination process is to play a crucial role yet again.

As per the sneak peek videos shared by the show on Twitter, Bigg Boss sends four contestants to the safe zone. These include - Hiten Tejwani, Vikas Gupta, Arshi Khan and Hina Khan. This safe zone has been created in the garden area where the safe contestants can enjoy some luxuries and delicacies sent by Bigg Boss.

During the course of the nomination process, a buzzer tune will be played six times and every time the tune is played, the safe contestants will mutually decide to send one safe contestant out of the safe zone. The contestant who comes out from the safe zone will then send one contestant from the remaining ones inside the safe zone.

TV, Television, Bollywood, Salman Khan, Padmavati, support, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Shahid Kapoo

ALSO READ

Bigg Boss 11: Salman Khan voices his support for Deepika Padukone's 'Padmavati' once again

By then end of the 6 buzzer tunes, the 4 contestants who remain in the safe zone along with captain Bandagi Kalra will be safe from nominations and those inside the house will be nominated for evictions.

Another video shows how Vikas, Arshi and Hiten teaming up against Hina as they want to send her out of the safe zone. The TV actress can be seen putting up a brave fight to save herself but will she be able to?

TV, Television, Bigg Boss 11, Bigg Boss 11 eviction, Benafsha Soonawalla, Benafsha, Benafsha Soonawala, Priyank Sharma, brother,

ALSO READ

SHOCKING! Post eviction from 'Bigg Boss 11' Benafsha Soonawala says 'Priyank is like my brother'!

Watch the sneak peek videos right here:

alt
DNA Web Team

 
Comments
 

Also Read