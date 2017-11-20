Bigg Boss 11: Details about the nomination process REVEALED!

After Benafsha Soonawala's eviction on Sunday, it's time for the nomination process for this week to begin again. This time, the nomination process is to play a crucial role yet again.

As per the sneak peek videos shared by the show on Twitter, Bigg Boss sends four contestants to the safe zone. These include - Hiten Tejwani, Vikas Gupta, Arshi Khan and Hina Khan. This safe zone has been created in the garden area where the safe contestants can enjoy some luxuries and delicacies sent by Bigg Boss.

During the course of the nomination process, a buzzer tune will be played six times and every time the tune is played, the safe contestants will mutually decide to send one safe contestant out of the safe zone. The contestant who comes out from the safe zone will then send one contestant from the remaining ones inside the safe zone.

By then end of the 6 buzzer tunes, the 4 contestants who remain in the safe zone along with captain Bandagi Kalra will be safe from nominations and those inside the house will be nominated for evictions.

Another video shows how Vikas, Arshi and Hiten teaming up against Hina as they want to send her out of the safe zone. The TV actress can be seen putting up a brave fight to save herself but will she be able to?

Watch the sneak peek videos right here: