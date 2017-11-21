Bigg Boss 11: Bandagi Kalra's romance with Puneesh is fake? Here's what her brother says...

Bandagi Kalra and Puneesh Sharma's romance iside the Bigg Boss 11 house has been grabbing the eyeballs for quite sometime now. While initially both of them were barely seen inside the house, ever since the flame of their passionate love affair was ignited, they're almost everywhere.

Recently, when the housemates had a pool party last week, both Bandagi and Puneesh were seen getting up, close and cozy openly inside the pool. In several unseen videos, the duo have been seen dirty talking and flirting with each other. One of the videos even had them discussing to have a quickie.

We all have seen how Bandagi went to "wash clothes" inside the bathroom when Puneesh followed in order to "help" her. As their romance is raising eyebrows, it's also raising questions as some believe that their romance is only a survival hack to remain stable in the show.

A report on the Times of India suggests that Bandagi Kalra's brother Vasu Kalra believes that Bandagi is doing all this just to survive in the show. When asked if he or the family is affected by Bandagi and Puneesh's relationship in Bigg Boss 11, he told them, "Absolutely not. We have no hard feelings for Bandagi. We are proud of her. We are sure that her relationship with Puneesh is just for the game and is nothing beyond that. It is all her strategy to survive in the house."

He further shared, "If you see in the first episode itself, you will see how Bandagi had told that they will fake their relationship and that's exactly what she is doing. Yes we will not be happy with her relationship with Puneesh if real, but we can't judge her right now. We will talk to her and get a clarity once she's back. Our family members are not all disturbed."

What do you have to say about Bandagi's relationship with Puneesh? Let us know in the comments below...