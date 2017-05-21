You will soon be able to 'order food' on Facebook

Social media giant Facebook is now adding yet another feature to its app. It will now allow you to order food from restaurants from the app itself. The new ‘Order Food’ feature is being rolled out to select users in the US and will be available for web as well as mobile.

The option, which is represented by a blue-and-white hamburger icon, will allow Facebook users place food pickup and delivery orders from restaurants using Delivery.com or Slice. A report by TechCrunch explains that in this section, users will find a list of restaurants, which include a featured photo, price range, star ratings, and type of cuisine. Additionally, it will also display whether delivery, pickup or are available respectively. Facebook confirmed that the "Order Food" functionality is related to the October news of Slice and Delivery.com food ordering functionality via restaurants' Facebook Pages.

Recently, Facebook stated that it is planning to intensify its crackdown on so-called clickbait websites, saying it will begin giving lower prominence to links that lead to pages full of deceptive or annoying advertisements.

The downgrade of the links was expected to take effect beginning on News Feed, the home page of Facebook where people go to see posts from friends and family. Facebook said it wanted to downplay links that people post to websites that have a disproportionate volume of ads relative to content, or that have deceptive or sexually suggestive ads along the lines of "5 Tips to be Amazing in Bed" or "1 Crazy Tip to Lose Weight Overnight!" Links to websites with pop-up ads or full-screen ads also would be downplayed, it said.