WhatsApp ‘Pinned Chats’ feature arrives on Android

This new feature will allow users to prioritize up to three contacts and groups to the top of their conversation list.

WhatsApp has now introduced the new pin chat feature for Android users. This new feature will allow users to prioritize up to three contacts and groups to the top of the conversation list.

The main highlight about the new feature is that once a particular chat is pinned to the top of the conversation list, it will remain on the top of your chat list. WhatsApp says, “With pinned chats, you never have to worry about scrolling through the long list of conversations to text your family members or your best friend. Users can now pin up to three of the most important group or individual chats to the top of their chat list for easy access -- simply tap and hold a chat, and then tap the pin icon at the top of your screen.”

Apart from this feature, users can also see other options such as Delete, Mute, and Archive as well, which appears on long-pressing a chat.

WhatsApp is also testing a feature which will make allow users to change their mobile numbers without much trouble. This way, you can change your number without losing your chats and other important data. Additionally, users can also decide who gets to view their updated number on the contact list. The feature was spotted by @WABetainfo on version 2.17.130 for Windows 10 mobile devices.

This feature will automatically send notifications to all your groups which could possibly save the trouble of individually asking your friends to add you to group chats. Also, the feature is reportedly disabled by default, so you will need to switch it on while changing your number.