Google Assistant could launch on the iPhone very soon

Google’s digital assistant may soon make an entry on the iPhone. According to reports, the company has plans to introduce the Google Assistant on iOS soon as a standalone app. The announcement might take place during the I/O conference.

A report by Android Police stated that the app would likely feature a blend of the "chat" style functionality in the Google Allo version of Assistant and the voice-controlled version found on Android. At the moment, the Assistant for iOS will only be available in the US at launch, and Google plans to make the announcement for other countries in time.

Up until now, Google has kept the AI restricted to a select few devices, mostly the Pixel and Google Home but we didn’t expect to see it make its way to iOS. Bringing the Assistant to the world's second-largest mobile OS could also encourage more developers to integrate with the app's functionality.