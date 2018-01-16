Flipkart Republic Day Sale: Top 5 smartphone deals you shouldn't miss!

E-commerce portal Flipkart has now announced its Republic Day sale, which will take place between January 21-23. The company will also offer 10 percent discount to Citibank credit and debit card users. To recall, Amazon’s Great Indian Sale also begins on January 21 until January 24.

Let’s take a quick look at all the smartphones which will go on sale:

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 4, which is currently priced at Rs 12,999 will get a discount of Rs 1000 and will be available for Rs 11,999. Additionally, Axis Bank credit card users will get an extra 5 percent off. Customers can also get up to Rs 11,000 off on exchange.

In terms of specifications, the smartphone features a 5-inch HD display with a 2.5D curved glass. It is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 435 processor and includes a microSD card which can be further expanded up to 128GB.

Running Android 6.0 Marshmallow with MIUI 8 on top, the device comes equipped with a 13MP rear camera with dual-LED flash, f/2.2 aperture and PDAF along with a 5MP front-facing camera. Connectivity features include 4G LTE, Bluetooth 4.1, and Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n. A 4100mAh battery completes the package.

Samsung Galaxy On Nxt

The Samsung Galaxy On Nxt will be available for Rs 10,999 during the sale. Additionally, Axis Bank credit card users will get an extra 5 percent off. Customers can also get up to Rs 10,000 off on exchange.

In terms of specifications, the device features a 5.5-inch Full HD display and has a 2.5D Gorilla Glass. It is powered by a 1.6 GHz octa-core Exynos 7870 processor, paired with 3GB RAM. It includes an internal storage of 16GB which can be further expanded up to 256GB via microSD card.

Running Android Marshmallow, it comes equipped with a 13MP rear camera along with an 8MP front facing camera. Some of the features included are Auto, Beauty Face, Continuous Shot, HDR (High Dynamic Range), Interval Shot, Night, Panorama, Pro, Selfie, Sports, Sound and Shot and Wide Selfie. Connectivity options include Bluetooth 4.1, Wi-Fi 802.11n, GPS and Wi-Fi Direct. A 3300mAh battery completes the package. The smartphone is rated to deliver up to 21 hours of 3G talk time and up to 15 hours of Internet usage.

Xiaomi Mi Mix 2

The Xiaomi Mi Mix 2, which is currently priced at Rs 37,999 will receive a discount of Rs 8,000 and will be available for Rs 29,999.

In terms of specifications, the device features a 5.99-inch Full HD+ display with 2160 x 1080 pixels resolution. It is powered by a Snapdragon 835 processor and Adreno 540 GPU.

Running Android 7.1 Nougat, the device comes equipped with a 12MP rear camera with Sony IMX386 sensor, 4-axis OIS and f/2.0 aperture along with a 5MP front-facing camera. Connectivity options include Bluetooth 5.0, 4G VoLTE, and USB Type-C. A 3400mAh battery completes the package.

Moto G5 Plus

The Moto G5 Plus, which is currently priced at Rs 16,999, will receive a discount of 17 percent and will be available for Rs 13,999. Customers can also get up to Rs 13,000 off on exchange.

In terms of specifications, the smartphone features a 5.2-inch full-HD display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 for protection. It is powered by a 2GHz Snapdragon 625 octa-core processor, paired with 3GB/4GB of RAM. Running Android 7.0 Nougat, the smartphone includes an internal storage of 32GB which can be further expanded up to 128GB via microSD card.

The Moto G5 Plus comes equipped with a 12Mp rear camera with aperture f/1.7, 1.4-micron pixels, dual AF pixels and LED flash. It also includes a 5MP front facing camera. Connectivity features include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v4.2, NFC and micro USB port. A 3000mAh battery completes the package.

Samsung Galaxy S7

The Samsung Galaxy S7, which is currently priced at Rs 46,000, will get a discount of Rs 19,010 and will be available for Rs 26,990.

In terms of features, the device sports a 5.1-inch display and is powered by an Exynos 8890 processor, paired with 4GB of RAM and includes an internal storage of 32GB which can be further expanded up to 200GB. It comes equipped with a 12MP rear camera along with a 5MP front-facing camera. A 3000mAh battery completes the package.