Amazon Alexa sends recorded private conversation to another user

Amazon's digital assistant Alexa has yet again goofed up in the age of digital. An Amazon Echo device recorded a private conversation between a wife and her husband and sent the recording to an employee of the husband, The Verge reported.

Amazon confirmed the odd incidence took place but said Alexa mistook the conversation as commands and dismissed it as an instance of Alexa spying on users.

Voice-controlled speakers can get tricky and this incidence is an example of this. Amazon said that the Echo device woke up due to a word in the background conversation and picked up words from that to send a message to the husband's employee.

In March, Alexa was caught in a laughing controversy when it happened to pick words from background conversation and seemed to start laughing without being prompted to wake.