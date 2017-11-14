Aliens on Mars? UFO HQ 'found' on Red Planet

A strange triangular-shaped object has been found buried on the surface of Mars and some believe it is a sign of a crashed UFO. A video uploaded to YouTube by conspiracy theorist channel SecureTeam10 revealed the discovery.

The video narrator said: "There is no doubt that there is something of an almost perfect triangular-shaped nature, albeit a little dented up and a little warped, but it doesn't look like it belongs there." Speaking about the close proximity of the "crashed UFO" to the "alien base", he added: "When you find another object in the same general area that again looks out of place. We have found these domes on multiple planets and moons."

"Even NASA and our own space agencies have talked about getting us to the moon and establishing bases have drawn up their plans using the exact same thing - domes," he continued. "Could that be what we're seeing here? A camouflage among this crater field. Or is this some sort of ancient relic?" the narrator asked.