Tennis: Ahead of US Open, Victoria Azarenka opens up over custody of her infant son

Former world number 1 Victoria Azarenka took to Facebook to thank her fans for their support as she currently undergoes a legal custody over her son Leo.

She addressed the trials and tribulations faced by working parents, and was hopeful that she and former partner Billy McKeague sort out their differences before she embarks for the US Open later this year.

“My incredible fans and friends, who have supported me throughout my career deserve to know why I may not be able to compete at the U.S Open this year.

“The day my son Leo was born, back in December of last year, was by far the happiest day of my life. I now have a brand new appreciation for how new mothers - and fathers – juggle the many different responsibilities for their families. However, like most working mothers, despite my unconditional love for my son, I am faced with a difficult situation which may not allow me to return to work right away.

“In Belarus back in March, with my family in tow, I started working toward the goal of returning to the tennis tour and competing at a high level by July 31st. I was able to return early, playing in Mallorca mid-June followed by Wimbledon.

“Shortly after Wimbledon, Leo’s father and I separated and as we work to resolve some of the legal processes, the way things stand now is that the only way I can play in the US Open this year is if I leave Leo behind in California, which I’m not willing to do.

“Balancing child care and a career is not easy for any parent, but it is a challenge I am willing to face and embrace. I want to support men and women everywhere who know it is ok to be a working mother - or father. No one should ever have to decide between a child and their career, we are strong enough to do both.

“I am incredibly grateful for all of the support I have received from women and men around the world who recognize the importance of supporting working moms and our right to be with our children. I look forward to hopefully having positive developments soon so that this difficult situation can be resolved and I can get back to competing. No parent should have to decide between their child or their career.

“I remain optimistic that in the coming days Leo’s father and I can put aside any differences and take steps in the right direction to more effectively work as a team and agree on an arrangement for all three of us to travel and for me to compete but, more importantly to ensure that Leo has a consistent presence from both of his parents,” she wrote.

Earlier, in a bizarre ruling a judge has asked Victoria Azarenka to choose between the two – tennis or her child, and is making her drop out of the US Open, reports TMZ.

The former world number 1 is locked in a dispute with Billy McKeague, her 8-month old’s father. McKeague has filed custody papers in LA and the judge says she’s not allowed to take the child out of California during the custody battle. This means, that she has to choose between US Open, which starts on August 28 in New York.

Her attorney told the judge that her client willing to put up her McKeague in a hotel for the 2-week tournament but the judge disagrees.

Azarenka’s son Leo was born in December and accompanied her to Wimbledon and she had said about McKeague: ““I have a nanny but she is not here at the moment, so obviously my boyfriend has been helping out. He loves being a dad and spending time with Leo. It’s fun.”

Azarenka was due to play in Cincinnati next week but it’s unlikely she would attend. Azarenka is one of the favourites for the US Open but it looks like she might be in danger of missing out the last Grand Slam of the year.