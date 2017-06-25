Srikanth to take on Chen Long in Australian Open final

Ace Indian shuttler Kidambi Srikanth will today take on China?s Chen Long in the men's singles final of the Australian Open Super Series badminton tournament here.

Srikanth has already said that he would not succumb to the pressure of final clash and would play his usual game.

"It's always tough to play Chinese and even tomorrow it will be a tough match for sure, but I am feeling good with my game and want to play well," Srikanth told ANI.

Explaining about his stupendous journey so far, Shrikanth said, "I never thought I can come this far, so it's not crucial and I only want to play well as always."

The former world number three yesterday outclassed All England finalist Shi Yuqi of China in straight games 21-10, 21-14 in only 37 minutes.

In the second semi-final, reigning Olympic champion Chen Long prevailed over Korea's Lee Hyun II in three games 26-24, 15-21, 21-17.

For Srikanth, it his third successive Super Series final, after reaching the summit clash in Singapore and Indonesia. He became the fifth player in the world to contest three successive Super Series finals.

