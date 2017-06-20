Soccer-Peruvian championship results and standings

June 19 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Peruvian championship matches on Monday Monday, June 19 Academia Cantolao 0 Comerciantes Unidos 1 Sunday, June 18 Alianza Atletico 1 Juan Aurich 1 Ayacucho FC 1 Melgar 2 Sporting Cristal Alianza Lima Postponed Saturday, June 17 Universitario 1 Deportivo Municipal 1 Sport Rosario 1 Real Garcilaso 1 Union Comercio 4 Sport Huancayo 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Comerciantes Unidos 5 3 1 1 10 8 10 ------------------------- 2 Alianza Lima 4 3 0 1 8 2 9 3 Union Comercio 5 2 1 2 10 6 7 4 UTC 4 2 1 1 5 2 7 5 Deportivo Municipal 5 2 1 2 4 3 7 6 Real Garcilaso 5 2 1 2 4 5 7 7 Ayacucho FC 5 2 1 2 9 11 7 8 Sport Huancayo 5 2 1 2 5 7 7 9 Sporting Cristal 4 2 0 2 6 6 6 10 Melgar 5 2 0 3 5 6 6 11 Juan Aurich 5 1 3 1 5 7 6 12 Universitario 4 1 2 1 5 5 5 13 Sport Rosario 4 1 2 1 3 4 5 14 San Martin 3 1 1 1 5 5 4 15 Alianza Atletico 4 1 1 2 4 6 4 16 Academia Cantolao 5 1 0 4 2 7 3 1: Championship play-off 1: Copa Libertadores Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, June 18 Sporting Cristal v Alianza Lima (2030) Postponed Monday, June 19 UTC v San Martin (2030)

June 19 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Peruvian championship matches on Monday Monday, June 19 Academia Cantolao 0 Comerciantes Unidos 1 Sunday, June 18 Alianza Atletico 1 Juan Aurich 1 Ayacucho FC 1 Melgar 2 Sporting Cristal Alianza Lima Postponed Saturday, June 17 Universitario 1 Deportivo Municipal 1 Sport Rosario 1 Real Garcilaso 1 Union Comercio 4 Sport Huancayo 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Comerciantes Unidos 5 3 1 1 10 8 10 ------------------------- 2 Alianza Lima 4 3 0 1 8 2 9 3 Union Comercio 5 2 1 2 10 6 7 4 UTC 4 2 1 1 5 2 7 5 Deportivo Municipal 5 2 1 2 4 3 7 6 Real Garcilaso 5 2 1 2 4 5 7 7 Ayacucho FC 5 2 1 2 9 11 7 8 Sport Huancayo 5 2 1 2 5 7 7 9 Sporting Cristal 4 2 0 2 6 6 6 10 Melgar 5 2 0 3 5 6 6 11 Juan Aurich 5 1 3 1 5 7 6 12 Universitario 4 1 2 1 5 5 5 13 Sport Rosario 4 1 2 1 3 4 5 14 San Martin 3 1 1 1 5 5 4 15 Alianza Atletico 4 1 1 2 4 6 4 16 Academia Cantolao 5 1 0 4 2 7 3 1: Championship play-off 1: Copa Libertadores Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, June 18 Sporting Cristal v Alianza Lima (2030) Postponed Monday, June 19 UTC v San Martin (2030)

(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)