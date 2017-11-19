All's Well in Paris! Neymar will take PSG's next penalty, says Edinson Cavani

Cavani and Neymar were involved in an on-field spat over penalty and free-kick taking duties earlier this season.

Paris Saint-Germain are on a fantastic run currently. The Ligue 1 side completed a 4-1 rout of Nantes on Saturday. More importantly they seem to have settle the most significant question of all- who will take the next penalty for the side?

Edinson Cavani revealed Neymar will take PSG's next penalty, as decided by head coach Unai Emery. Cavani and Neymar were involved in an on-field spat over penalty and free-kick taking duties during PSG's 2-0 victory over Lyon in Ligue 1 on September 18.

Since then talk of a rift between Cavani and Neymar has dominated headlines, though both have continually dismissed the claims. However, a repeat incident is unlikely with the issue settled, according to Cavani.

"The coach has decided that Neymar will take the next penalty," Cavani told reporters.

Cavani scored twice in PSG's 4-1 win against Nantes on Saturday. Cavani opened the scoring in the 38th minute and completed the crushing win with 11 minutes remaining as leaders PSG moved six points clear of defending champions Monaco.