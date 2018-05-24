'My girlfriend tells me I'm a hot guy!': Cristiano Ronaldo reveals reason for his topless goal celebrations

Cristiano Ronaldo is known for his famous “Siiii” celebration. The celebration involves Ronaldo doing a spinning jump and landing on his feet little apart.

Sometimes, the celebration also includes the removal of his shirt – despite the obvious threat of receiving a yellow card.

Now, the Portugal and Real Madrid forward has revealed why he feels the need to take his shirt off.

According to goal.com, Ronaldo revealed to El Chiringuito de Jugones that he often opts to remove his shirt as his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez considers him to be “a hot guy”.

Ronaldo already clarified what he shouts during his celebration.

He said: “The people still don’t know how to say it. It’s not Suuuuu. It’s Si.”

He also said that considers the celebration to be part of his game and maintains that he is not going to retire the celebration any time soon.

Here are some of his celebrations:

Ronaldo will hoping to celebrate again as Real Madrid take on Liverpool in the Champions League final in Kiev this Saturday.