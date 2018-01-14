I-League: Minerva Punjab FC continue dream run after defeating Shillong Lajong

Shillong Lajong FC suffered defeat at the hands of Minerva Punjab FC in front of their home crowd as the I-League debutants continued their dream run on Sunday.

In the second half, Minerva's Ghanian striker William Opoku smashed the pass from Chencho Gyeltshen to break the deadlock that lasted the entire first half.

Fresh from their 1-0 win against Indian Arrows FC, Shillong Lajong were expected to continue their winning momentum against the Punjab-based side, which had humbled Mohun Bagan in Kolkata recently.

Shillong Lajong coach Bobby Nongbet had said, "We have come up with a good game plan for tomorrow's match, you will have to see that. But one thing that we need to improve on is goal scoring."

Minerva's goalkeeper Rakshit Dagar hampered Nongbet's plans and denied Shillong any chance of an equaliser. Dagar was also declared Man of the Match.

The win now gives Minerva Punjab FC a clear 3 point lead to top the I-League chart.

After the big win against Mohun Bagan, Minerva were definitely high on confidence.

