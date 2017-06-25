Federer crushes Zverev to clinch ninth Halle title

Swiss maestro Roger Federer on Sunday came out with a ruthless performance as he defeated Alexander Zverev in straight sets to win the men?s singles title of the Gerry Weber Open.

Federer defeated fourth seeded Zverev 6-1, 6-3 in the summit clash that lasted less than an hour.

20-year-old Zverev, who had defeated Federer in last year's semi-final, was no match for the Swiss in the summit clash.

Federer, 35, who had a surprise first-round exit at Stuttgart, was in a superb form as he didn?t even lose a set in the entire tournament.

This was the ninth Halle title win for the 18-time Grand Slam champion.

Federer is among the favourites going into Wimbledon which starts July 2 after sitting out the French Open earlier this month to fine-tune his game.

The World Number Five won the Australian Open - his first Grand Slam success in five years - in January despite not playing in the previous six months.

He then claimed the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells in March and, two weeks later, the Miami Open.

