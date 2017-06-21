Bopanna-Dodig reach quarter-finals of Aegon Championships

Indian tennis ace Rohan Bopanna and his Croatian partner Ivan Dodig produced a spirited performance as they bounced back from a set down to progress through to the quarter-finals of the Aegon Championships here last evening.

After comfortably winning the first set, the Indo-Croatian pair went down in the second set before they rebounded strongly to register a 6-3, 6-7, 10-7 win over the Australian- American team of Thanasi Kokkinakis and Kyle Edmund in a thrilling opening-round clash at the Queen?s Club.

Bopanna and Dodig will now lock horns with the Finnish-Australian duo of Henri Kontinen and John Peers for a place in the semi-finals of the men?s doubles event.

In another clash, India?s Leander Paes and Canada?s Adil Shamasdin survived an early scare against Australian duo of John-Patrick Smith and Matt Reid to book their place in last-eight.

Paes and Shamsdin rebounded strongly from their first-set defeat to post a 4-6, 6-3, 12-10 win over the Australians in their opening round of the ?127,000 grass court event.

They will next face Belarus' Andrei Vasilevski and Chile's Hans Podlipnik-Castillo.

