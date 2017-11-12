ATP Finals: Time, live streaming and where to watch on TV

The season-ending ATP World Tour Finals has kicked off here at the O2 Arena on Sunday and the first day of the tournament will mark the presence of Tennis ace and world no. 2 Roger Federer.

The Swiss will square off against top American player and ninth-seeded Jack Sock, who ensured qualification by winning the Paris Masters last week.

Federer is in a rich-vein of form having won seven titles this year, including Australian Open and Wimbledon, and will chase to win his first season-ending title since 2011.

The 19-time grand slam champion has a good history in the event with streak of 14 consecutive appearances, only missing last year due to injury. He has converted six of his 14 appearances to wins.

Sock's singles success is highlighted by four ATP titles, including a victory at the 2017 Paris Masters tournament, and an appearance in the 2017 ATP Finals.

Another Tennis stalwart, Rafael Nadal, who is ending the year at No. 1, however, has not confirmed his participation in the ATP due to a knee injury.

He is scheduled to play David Goffin of Belgium on Monday.

The ATP World Tour Finals this year will mark the absence of Andy Murray, winner of the last year?s season end event, and Novak Djokovic, five-time ATP Finals champion, due to injuries.

When are the matches?

The tournament begins on November 12, Sunday.

Where will be the matches played?

O2 Arena, London.

At What time will the matches start?

7.30 PM IST

How to watch on TV?

SonyESPN and SonyESPN HD will broadcast the matches on TV.

How to live stream?

The live stream for all the matches are available on SonyLiv.

(With ANI Inputs)